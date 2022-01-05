Andy Cohen Says He and Anderson Cooper 'Know Each Other Too Well' to Ever Get Romantic

Best friends forever. Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper have been besties for quite some time, and Cohen recently opened up about why that friendship will never transform into something romantic.

During a call-in interview with SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Monday, Cohen opened up about his connection with the CNN newsman, and why he doesn't think they will ever entertain the possibility of a romantic relationship.

"What is it about Anderson Cooper that keeps you from falling in love with him?" Stern asked.

“Listen, that's just not what our relationship is based on," Cohen replied. "We’re just friends. That’s not a part of it."

The Watch What Happens Live host continued, "At this point, we know each other too well. We’re not attracted to each other in that way."

While Cohen admitted, "He's a handsome guy," he explained, "We’re not in that place."

Cohen and Cooper recently co-hosted CNN's New Year's Eve special, during which the Bravo star had a bit too much to drink and made several somewhat controversial comments that drew criticism from some who felt he shouldn't have imbibed during the live show.

The outspoken TV and radio personality addressed the criticism with Stern and declared, "I will not be shamed for having fun on New Year's Eve. That's why I'm there. That's why they bring me there."

"It's a four-and-a-half hour show. The booze started kicking in around 11:30. So everyone's focusing on kind of the last 45 minutes or hour we were on the air," Cohen told Stern. "It kicked into high gear with 45 minutes left. We'd done 15 interviews before that point! And I won't be shamed for it."

"I had a blast. Anderson had a blast. We left and we were like 'That was fun! What a fun New Year's Eve,'" the host recalled. "There will be no apologies for drinking on New Year's Eve. None."

As for tabloid reports that Cohen was fired from CNN's next New Year's Eve special, a network spokesperson tells ET in a statement, "I can confirm that Andy Cohen will be back to co-host NYE on CNN next year."

For more on the NYE broadcast that drew some fire, check out the video below.