Andy Cohen Reveals He Contracted COVID-19 for a Second Time

Back in the studio! Andy Cohen returned to his SiriusXM show after taking a week off as he battled a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

The 53-year-old Bravo star revealed on Monday's Radio Andy he'd been quarantining for 10 days after testing positive for the virus for the second time.

"I am so happy I could cry right now," Cohen said of being back on the air and on the mend. "I had COVID. That's why we were gone all last week. And the best news is I woke up this morning to a negative PCR test."

Cohen first confirmed he'd contracted COVID-19 again on Twitter, after announcing his return to the show. When a fan asked, "Andy, did you get the covid and was that why all the WWHLs were reruns?" Cohen replied simply, "Yes! All better now."

Yes! All better now. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 20, 2021

On Monday's show, Cohen said he'd gotten a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and started to feel ill afterward. He presumed it was the usual side-effects that some people can feel after getting the booster. Two days later, he was still feeling sick and it was getting worse.

Cohen said he got "pretty sick," and was unable to see his 2-year-old son, Benjamin, during his quarantine. However, the host declared that he is "all better now" and will be reuniting with his little boy very shortly.

The Watch What Happens Live! host first tested positive for COVID-19 early on during the pandemic, back in March 2020.

"After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus," Cohen shared to Instagram at the time. "As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better."

For more on stars who have recently shared their stories after testing positive for COVID-19, see the video below.