Andy Cohen Reacts to Ryan Seacrest Claiming He Snubbed Him on New Year's Eve

The drama between Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest is raging on. The men continued their quasi-feud this week, when the Live With Kelly and Ryan host claimed that the Bravo star snubbed him during their competing New Year's Eve specials. Cohen co-hosted CNN's Dec. 31 show with Anderson Cooper, while Seacrest led ABC's broadcast.

On Tuesday's episode of Live, Seacrest told his daytime co-host, Kelly Ripa, about Cohen's perceived snub against him.

"It was funny because my big stage was right in front of Anderson and Andy. And so when I was not working, I was trying to get their attention," Seacrest said. "I thought maybe I was in the shot. I just wanted to wave and say hi. You know, they have a great show. Anderson, the best, he turns around and says, 'Have a good show.' Class. Always. Andy did not turn around."

Ripa denied Seacrest's take on the situation, saying of Cohen, "That's not true. He said he was trying to get your attention."

Cohen responded to the allegation on Wednesday's episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, stating that he "didn't see Anderson turn around and wave."

"Usually what Anderson will do… if he's waving at Ryan, he'll say to me, 'Hey, there's Ryan,'" Cohen said. "... And then I'll turn around and wave or I'll say, 'There's Ryan,' but he didn't do that."

Cohen decided to set the record straight by calling Cooper up, who confirmed that he didn't alert his co-host to his wave at Seacrest.

"There were a couple times I looked to see if he was around and I hadn't seen him. And then there was one time I just turned and he was there over by where they do that hourly, like, countdown," Cooper said. "... I saw him and we both waved and I said, 'Have a great new year' or 'a great show.'"

As for why Cooper didn't tell Cohen to wave at Seacrest, Cooper explained, "You were talking. You were involved [with] some producer."

"It all happened so fast. It wasn't a big deal... Every year we always say hi to him... So I assumed maybe you had previously and I was just catching up," Cooper said. "... I did not do that. I'm sorry if that wasn't failing on my part. I hope that didn't contribute or anything. I thought I saw you waving or something."

Cohen joked that, when he was waving, it was because he "was trying to get Duran Duran's attention."

The segment ended with John Hill, Cohen's co-host, asking once and for all, "You didn't purposely not say hi to Ryan?"

"No," Cohen insisted, "I didn't see him."

The drama between Seacrest and Cohen started when the men were ringing in 2022. After imbibing in some alcoholic beverages on-air, Cohen dissed ABC's show.

"There's lots of smoke coming from Ryan Seacrest's group of losers that are performing behind us," Cohen said at the time. "I mean, with all due [respect] if you've been watching ABC tonight, you've seen nothing. I'm sorry. It's true."

Afterward, Cohen apologized for his comments, stating on his radio show, "I really like Ryan Seacrest and he's a great guy. And I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it."

In response to that comment and Cohen's highly publicized rant about New York City's former mayor, Bill de Blasio, during the 2022 show, Variety reported that CNN would be limiting the amount of drinking on camera during the 2023 broadcast.

Seacrest supported that move, telling Entertainment Weekly, "I don't advocate drinking when one is on the air. I don't know how that started as a tradition, but it's probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN. There's some pretty respectable people or at least one, right? I think there's a serious journalist and then a friend of mine who has a lot of fun, but it's probably a good idea. Although the viewers probably wish they would drink more."