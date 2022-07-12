Andy Cohen Addresses Jen Shah Pleading Guilty to Fraud Charges

Andy Cohen doesn't "know how to feel" about Jen Shah pleading guilty to charges stemming from her alleged involvement in a money-laundering scheme.

The Bravo network executive and Watch What Happens Live host made the revelation on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy. With his guest, Jonah Hill, by his side, Cohen discussed the embattled Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, who also recently apologized for her role in the scheme that primarily targeted the elderly.

"I don't know how to feel about this Jen Shah pleading guilty," Cohen said.

It seems Cohen can't reconcile how Shah can appear giving and thoughtful -- like when she surprised his 2-month-old daughter Lucy with a present -- but also be, as the feds have stated, a key participant in a scheme to defraud elderly, vulnerable victims.

"And I was like, 'Jen Shah, with everything you have going on, that you thought to send Lucy a gift," Cohen said. "I just thought that was so nice of her."

Ultimately, Cohen can understand why there's a lack of empathy when it comes to Shah's case. And it comes down to the victims in this case.

"I also think what I've found regarding viewer response to some of these moments that have happened, some of the viewers are more outraged where there are -- you know, when you look at Tom Girardi and what it looks like he did -- actual victims that you can look at," he said. "When you look at Joe Giudice defrauding the government of some tax money, I think you wind up getting more upset when you know that there are victims."

Shah appeared in Manhattan federal court and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing. The second count, conspiracy to commit money laundering, was dropped. Judge Sidney Stein warned Shah that she now faces up to 30 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York said following the hearing, “Jennifer Shah was a key participant in a nationwide scheme that targeted elderly, vulnerable victims. These victims were sold false promises of financial security but instead, Shah and her co-conspirators defrauded them out of their savings and left them with nothing to show for it. This Office is committed to rooting out these schemes whatever form they take.”

Shah and her assistant, Stuart Smith, were arrested back in March. The following month, Shah pled not guilty but has since made an about-face. Along with her guilty plea, Shah agreed to forfeit $6.5 million and pay restitution of up to $9.5 million.

In a statement through her lawyer, Shan accepted responsibility for the alleged crime and said she "deeply apologizes" to the victims.

"Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line,” the statement to ET from her attorney, Priya Chaudhry, read. “She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed. Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family."