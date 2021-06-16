Andy Cohen Addresses Erika Jayne's Future on 'RHOBH' Amid Legal Troubles and New Documentary

On Wednesday's episode of Cohen's SiriusXM show Radio Andy, a caller asked if the documentary -- which details Jayne's legal woes and the alleged crimes of her estranged husband, Tom Girardi -- would impact her future on the Bravo reality series.

"Well, I don’t know,” Cohen responded to the caller's question. "I don’t think that documentary will affect her future on the show."

The caller went on to share her own opinion explaining that the Hulu doc was "the first thing I ever saw as a [RHOBH] viewer that made me not want to watch the show or watch her on the show." The allegations made in the ABC News doc, which dropped on Hulu earlier this week, were leveled against Jayne and her 82-year-old lawyer husband by a number of his former clients who accused the pair of embezzlement.

In response, Cohen expressed his concerns about the legitimacy of the documentary itself and how it presented the information. Specifically, Cohen questioned why the documentary featured interviews with Danielle Staub and Dana Wilkey -- two Real Housewives stars from different franchises whose involvement with the reality star is seemingly tangential.

"I will say the idea that Danielle Staub and Dana Wilkey are the experts in this documentary about Erika is questionable at best,” Cohen said. “So I kind of realized I wasn’t gonna learn anything new from them about Erika."

Cohen admitted, however, "The Tom Girardi stories continue to be deeply disturbing, and we have to see how this plays out."

The doc specifically explores the allegations of embezzlement and the lawsuit filed against the pair in December on behalf of several families who lost loved ones in the Lion Air Flight 610 crash, which occurred in October 2018.

Girardi allegedly embezzled settlement money that was supposed to go to the family members of the victims. Girardi and his wife are accused of using that money to fund their own lavish lifestyles and allegedly pay off loans to keep Girardi's law firm afloat.

Jayne announced her split from Girardi, a former lawyer, in November, a month before he was forced into involuntary bankruptcy.

The special also addressed one of the latest developments, which came in February, when Girardi was placed under a temporary conservatorship. In March, a psychiatrist told courts that Tom suffers from Alzheimer's disease, and that he is unable to care for his own personal or financial matters.

Following the release of the doc, Jayne's attorneys filed a motion to withdraw as Jayne's attorneys in Girardi’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy case on Tuesday. According to docs obtained by ET, the attorneys state that "the relationship of trust and confidence that is essential to a properly functioning attorney-client relationship has broken down and, in good faith assessment of counsel, the relationship is irreparable. Withdrawal is appropriate under such circumstances."

