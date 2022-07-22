Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira Announce 'Walking Dead' Spin-Off During Surprise Comic-Con 2022 Appearance

As The Walking Dead returned to San Diego Comic-Con to preview the remaining episodes of its final season on AMC, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira made a surprise appearance following the panel in Hall H.

Lincoln, who originated the role of Rick Grimes, played the character for the first nine seasons before departing the zombie franchise. After his departure in 2018, it was reported that he was set to reprise his role in a trilogy of Walking Dead feature films. But in the four years since his character was rescued by a helicopter and seemingly disappeared for good, there’s been no formal announcement or movement on the projects.

However, that all changed during Comic-Con 2022, when Lincoln and Gurira took the stage to announce the next part of their Walking Dead journey: instead of a movie, we're getting a six-part Rick and Michonne-focused limited series, coming to AMC+ next year!

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira make a surprise appearance during #TheWalkingDead #SDCC panel. Limited series coming in 2023! pic.twitter.com/VPnPnGV9mF — Stacy Lambe (@sllambe) July 22, 2022

EP Scott Gimple also took a moment to update fans on the upcoming Isle of the Walking Dead spin-off, announcing some new cast members. Mahina Napoleon in the role of Ginny, Zeljko Ivanek in the role of "The Croat," Jonathan Higginbotham in the role of Tommaso, and Karina Ortiz in the role of Amaia. They join previously announced cast members Lauren Cohen, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Gaius Charles.

The Walking Dead, meanwhile, is set to end after 11 seasons, when the final eight episodes premiere on AMC on Oct. 2. Longtime fans were also treated to an intense new trailer, previewing what’s to come as the main installment in the zombie franchise comes to a close.

During the panel moderated by Chris Hardwick, showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang and executive producer, director and special effects makeup supervisor Greg Nicotero, as well as stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Christian Serratos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Seth Gilliam, Josh McDermitt, Michael James Shaw, Cailey Fleming and Lauren Ridloff all appeared in-person to discuss the upcoming episodes. (Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohen weren't able to attend, as they are currently filming Isle of the Walking Dead, but promised to be in attendance next year!)

"I kind of just want to cry and make out with everybody at the same time," Reedus admitted of saying goodbye to the series. "It feels good, though... I've made some of my best friends on this show."

Adding that The Walking Dead belongs to the fans, as much as the cast, the actor, one of the few remaining original cast members, added, "For most actors, this never happens. And for most of us, it may never happen again."

McBride, another cast member who's been with the show since season 1, began to tear up as she talking about the series end. "This whole experience has been amazing, out of this world," she said. "I never thought it would become what it became."