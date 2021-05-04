Andrew Garfield Says 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Casting Is a 'Cool Idea' Amid Rumors of His Return (Exclusive)

While speaking to ET on Tuesday, the 37-year-old actor set the record straight on whether he will have any part in the upcoming sequel, set to be released on Dec. 17, 2021. Garfield played the iconic superhero in two Amazing Spider-Man films from 2012-2014.

"I feel like I'm in a game of Werewolf and I'm just saying, 'I'm not the werewolf, I am not the werewolf. I promise you guys, I'm not the werewolf!'" Garfield told ET's Katie Krause. "Listen, what people are talking about is a really cool idea. And again, I haven't received a phone call, but, you know..."

When asked if revisiting the role of Peter Parker is something that he would ever be interested in, Garfield responded, "It's weird."

"It's not something I've really thought about because I closed the book on it for myself and I haven't had to think about it," he explained. "So it's not something that I've really considered. So, yeah, that's my honest answer."

Rumors about Garfield's potential appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home started circulating months ago, after Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina both seemingly confirmed they would be returning as their respective villains, Electron and Doc Ock, for the film. Some reports have claimed that the movie would be a multiverse adventure within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland all reprising their versions of Peter Parker.

During another portion of the interview, Garfield opened up about his new movie, Mainstream, out May 7, in which he plays Link, a charismatic nomad who embarks on a journey to internet stardom.

"It was fun. It was really, really fun," Garfield said, of working on the film and tapping into the world of YouTube and social media stardom. "For me, it was fascinating and enticing, because it's not a world I know much about. Also, the character is someone who feels very, very far away from me as a person, and I was excited to see if I could find those character aspects and make them feel authentic to me, and dangerous and a little bit scary."

"It's a counter intuitive thing, where I got to go and be totally free, uncensored, liberated and not care whether I'm liked, whether I'm attractive, whether I'm an idiot," he continued. "It was everything that you try to avoid in your life, especially in a world of likes, in a world of our cachet being how liked we are. To go against that, it felt exciting and liberating and experimental, and there was no pressure. It's an independent film, so there wasn't a big pressure to be this likable hero, which is what I usually get cast as for the most part. It was really just incredibly liberating to explore that."

In the movie, Garfield gets to dress up in all sorts of fun outfits, makeup and various hairstyles. As a big fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race, we of course had to ask him if the competition series inspired his performance at all.

"That's funny. I hadn't thought about that," he said. "It's possible. Yeah, I do love that show. I love watching it, because it's the people, the contestants, the performers are just quadruple or quintuple threats. They sew, they make their own costumes, they paint their face, they dance, they sing, they're comedians."

"They are the great artists of our time, as far as I'm concerned," he added. "I'm just perpetually inspired by that show and the stream of creativity and soul that comes through that show."

While Garfield said he could "never ever compare" himself to a true drag queen, he said playing the character was very "liberating" and made him feel like "a six year old or a seven year old again."

"I was just playing, and I wasn't thinking about how it looked or the result," he shared. "It was just totally free ... not really caring about how it turns out, just throwing stuff at the wall."

Hear more in the video below.