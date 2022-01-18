Andrew Garfield Says He Lied to Ex Emma Stone About the 'Spider-Man' Movie

With great power comes great responsibility, and it's safe to say that Andrew Garfield took his responsibility very seriously. The 38-year-old actor returned to his role as Peter Parker in the new Marvel movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, a cameo that was both predicted due to the multiverse teasers in the film's trailer but also kept very hush hush prior to the film's Dec. 17 release.

Garfield continuously lied during interviews when asked if he'd be appearing in the movie, and it turns out, he also lied to his ex-girlfriend and former Spider-Man co-star, Emma Stone.

Stone, 33, played Gwen Stacy opposite Garfield in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

In a new interview for Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Garfield admitted to misleading Stone when she flat-out asked him about whether he was returning to the web slinging franchise.

"Emma kept on texting me and she was like, 'Are you in this new Spider-Man film? And I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about,'" he said, laughing. "She was like, 'Shut up, just tell me.' I was like, 'I honestly don't even know what you're...' I kept it cone [of silence] even with her, it was hilarious."

Ultimately, the truth came out when both Garfield and his Spider-Man predecessor, Tobey Maguire, teamed up with the current Spider-Man, Tom Holland, in the new film.

"And then she saw it and was like, 'You're a jerk,'" Garfield added, laughing.

Garfield and Stone split in 2015 after four years together, but have remained amicable.

Garfield recently spoke with ET about the possibility of returning to the role of Spider-Man, saying, "Never say never."

"It's a character that's always going to be so meaningful to me, and so beautiful to me and again, it comes back to service," he told ET. "I think if there's a way, because that's what that character is all about, he's all about serving the greater good and serving his fellow people, serving humanity and all life. So, if there's a way for me to continue to add to the legacy of that character in a way that feels like it's of service to an audience, of service to the themes that Stan Lee injected that character with, I'm open, of course. I'm very, very open, but it would have to be very, very special. It would have to be very, very meaningful and fun, and joyful, like doing No Way Home was."