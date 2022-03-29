Andrew Garfield Investigates the Lafferty Murders in 'Under the Banner of Heaven': Watch the Trailer

Extending the Andrew Garfield-aissance into another year is the upcoming true-crime series, Under the Banner of Heaven, starring the 38-year-old actor as a detective investigating the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby. Ahead of its April debut on Hulu, FX released the first official trailer for the seven-part saga also starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Rory Culkin, Sam Worthington and Wyatt Russell.

Adapted from Jon Krakauer’s nonfiction best-seller by creator and showrunner Dustin Lance Black, the series depicts the events leading up to Wright’s (Jones) murder that upended the lives in Salt Lake Valley, Utah, and Det. Jeb Pyre’s (Garfield) investigation into the Lafferty family.

According to FX, the “buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion and the violent consequences of unyielding faith” will lead Pyre, a devout Mormon, "to question his own faith.”

While speaking to ET and other reporters during FX’s press day, Garfield explained the series will “pick at the root of the core of what enabled such evil to take place,” and what attracted him to the project was that the producing team involved “weren’t going to sensationalize anything. They were going to make it a kind of step-by-step understanding of how something so horrific could come to pass.”

A longtime fan of the 2003 novel, Garfield said, “The subject matter just interested me deeply and is such an important story for human beings to look at how we create the myths that we live within and how they infect and affect our behavior.”

And given the performance here, fans of Garfield, who is coming off back-to-back roles in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Tick, Tick… Boom!, will not want to miss this tragic and complicated real-life tale.

Under the Banner of Heaven premieres April 28 on Hulu.