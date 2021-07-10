Andie MacDowell Shows Off Her Natural Gray Hair at Cannes Film Festival

Andie MacDowell is gorgeous and showing off her natural beauty at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 63-year-old actress attended the Annette screening at Cannes earlier this week and looked stunning in a glittery gown, but it's her signature curls that got attention. MacDowell showed off a salt-and-pepper look, which she previously talked to ET about.

MacDowell said she had stopped coloring her hair during the coronavirus pandemic and received comments from her kids -- 35-year-old Justin, 31-year-old Rainey and 26-year-old Margaret -- who said she looked "badass."

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

"I've never been ashamed of my age," she told ET. "I think it's better to be proud of where you are."

MacDowell stunned again in a lacy gown at the Tout S'est Bien Passe (Everything Went Fine) screening on Wednesday, this time styling her hair in a chic updo.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

In February, MacDowell made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show and said she was embracing the "silver fox" look.

"It's not that I'm letting myself go," she said. "I don't think of it that way."