'And Just Like That' Star Karen Pittman Reacts to Being Miranda's Original Love Interest (Exclusive)

It was the romance that could have been! While one of And Just Like That's most controversial storylines involved Miranda Hobbes' (Cynthia Nixon) romance with non-binary comedian Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), the Sex and the City reboot almost went in a different direction.

In the HBO Max documentary special about the making of the series, Nixon, who is both a star, producer, and even directed one episode of the show, revealed that originally, the plan for Miranda's character had been that she fell for her professor, Dr. Nya Wallace.

ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with Karen Pittman, who plays Nya in And Just Like That, and her Morning Show co-star, Desean Terry, at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, and had to ask her about the could-have-been romance between her character and Miranda.

"Listen, Nischelle, I did not know that. Nobody told me that," she told ET of the original plan. "Nobody told me that. I said, 'Hold up, that could have been sexy, y'all. That could have been super sexy.' Me and Cynthia Nixon? Maybe. She could get it."

Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

As for whether their on-screen romance would have become as X-rated as that of Che and Miranda, Pittman quipped, "Sara Ramirez, they could definitely get it. They're hot."

But don't expect Nya to try to make things happen with Miranda if the show is picked up for a second season.

"Listen, I think that Dr. Wallace is very much in love with Andre Rashad and they're married," Pittman said of her character's husband, played by Leroy McClain. "Andre is a good man."

And when it comes to a second season of And Just Like That, Pittman doesn't have answers.

"I think that they still want to do it. I think they're trying to figure out a way to do it," she said of the show's cast and creators. "I'm not actually the person to give you the good answer. That's Sarah Jessica Parker and Michael Patrick King. But listen, if they're doing it, I am right there, anything they want me to do. It's such a great time, a great show."