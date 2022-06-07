'And Just Like That' Showrunner Says Samantha's Character Will Be Featured In Season 2

Keep your phone notifications on, Samantha's texts will return to And Just Like That! Showrunner Michael Patrick King told Variety that the character's phone communication from season one will reappear in the second season of his Sex and the City reboot.

King and his writers relied on texting to keep Kim Cattrall's character after she did not return to the show. The strategy was hailed as an innovative approach to a difficult situation, and though the writers only recently began work on the second season, Samantha’s texts were one of the few details King would confirm unequivocally.

Cattrall walked the red carpet at Variety's 2022 Power of Women event last month, where she spoke with ET and shared a message for SATC fans who were disappointed that she wouldn't be returning.

"I think the character of Samantha was awakened 25 years ago and she will live forever," Cattrall reflected. "She's your best friend, and she's someone who will tell you the truth. Because she's been there and done that."

"I love her so much," she added. "But she lives in a time and a place, and I honor that."

When she received the honor later that evening, Cattrall took the moment to share how important the word "no" has been in both her personal and professional life, as referenced in her decision to walk away from the SATC franchise.

"Saying no to the past is saying yes to your future," Cattrall said in her speech. "Because, ultimately, you are the screenwriter in the movie of your own life."

Earlier this month, Sarah Jessica Parker also broke her silence on Cattrall's exit and the fight that has since been rumored between both women. According to Parker, the media-dubbed "catfight" between them dates all the way back to 2017 in the midst of a possible third SATC film. That third film never happened, and it all "fell apart" due to contractural demands that weren't met after Cattrall made demands with the studio.

"There were just a lot of public conversations about how she felt about the show," Parker told The Hollywood Reporter. "I just want to say one thing, because you've allowed me this opportunity: it's so painful for people to keep talking about this 'catfight' -- a 'fight,' a 'fight,' a 'fight.' I've never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I've worked with -- ever," she said.

"There is not a 'fight' going on. There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf. I wouldn't do it. That is not the way I would have it. So I just wish that they would stop calling this a 'catfight' or an 'argument,' because it doesn't reflect [reality]. There has been one person talking."