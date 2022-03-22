'And Just Like That' Renewed for Season 2 on HBO Max

Expect to see even more of Carrie Bradshaw and her friends! On Tuesday, HBO Max confirmed that there will be a second season of the Sex and the City reboot!

"I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters - played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back," executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement.

In the season finale, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) are all making big moves in their lives.

Carrie decides to spread the ashes of her late husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth), off a bridge in Paris, France, and comes back to New York City to start a new podcast, appropriately titled Sex and the City, and makes out with her podcast producer, Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez), in an elevator.

As for Miranda, she divorces her husband, Steve Brady (David Eigenberg), and jets off to Los Angeles to be with her new romantic partner, Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), as they start their new pilot.

And as for Charlotte, she has a bat mitzvah for herself after her youngest child, Rock, refuses, and is facing menopause later than the rest of her friends.

And Just Like That's finale also opens a door for one leading lady to return. In a final scenes of the episode, Carrie reaches out to her friend, Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), and asks if she'd like to have a drink. While Cattrall has been very vocal that she no longer wants to play Samantha, fans can't help but wonder... what if?

Even the newcomers in And Just Like That, though not quite the "main characters" they were previously advertised to be, have the opportunity to continue with their storylines into another season. Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury) has a steamy new romance, Che has a new pilot, Dr. Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman) is on a relationship break amid her IVF journey, and LTW (Nicole Ari Parker) is continuing her reign over her kids' private school.

Executive producers on the first season of And Just Like That included King, Parker, Davis, Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, and John Melfi. Writers were King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Rottenberg and Zuritsky, while directors included King, Nixon, Gillian Robespierre, Anu Valia and Nisha Ganatra.

The HBO series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and based on the book Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell. The original SATC TV series aired for six seasons on HBO from 1998 to 2004, and was followed by two movies in 2008 and 2010. SATC and And Just Like That episodes are both currently streaming on HBO Max.