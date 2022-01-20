'And Just Like That' Recap: Miranda Finally Tells Steve About Che

Spoilers ahead! If you have not finished this week's episode of And Just Like That, bookmark this for later or proceed with caution.

It's been building all season and finally Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) is confronting the issues surrounding her marriage to Steve Brady (David Eigenberg) in this week's episode of And Just Like That.

Last week, we saw Miranda romantically reunite with Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) after months apart. But in this week's episode, Che isn't too pleased to discover that Miranda is not, in fact, in an open marriage, but rather cheating on her husband with Che.

"I mean, you get out of my bed and go home to a husband, that's an open marriage," Che says, looking shocked. "Jesus Christ, Miranda, why did you even put yourself out there if you're not available? It's not fair to not bring this up until now."

Che is understandably upset by this revelation, adding, "I don't sneak around. I don't cheat and I don't lie. I'm a lot of things, but I'm not a homewrecker."

They tell Miranda that this is the end of their romance "until you figure out your life."

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Miranda takes this as her cue to finally ask Steve for a divorce (that sound you hear is every AJLT viewer letting out an exasperated sigh over the fact that it's taken her this long). Of course, she doesn't do this until she confirms that Che is in love with her, which kind of seems to contradict her claim to Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) that she would have ended things with Steve even without Che.

Steve is on the couch searching for his missing hearing aid when Miranda holds his hands and dumps him.

"I want more, more everything, more connection, more energy, more sex, more me, more, Steve, more!" she declares, as a dumbfounded Steve hears her out.

Steve replies, "You and me, we've been together for a long time and it's always like this. You don't think that I'm enough, that I'm kind of enough, and then I'm not enough again. And I'm always there, hanging in there for us. Then finally in the last couple of years we come to a place where it's not so god damn, f**king up and down every day where it's kind of the same... that's married life, Miranda, that's life."

But Miranda isn't satisfied with this take on life.

"I'm too old to rally for us again. I don't want to," Steve says.

"And I don't want you to," Miranda tells him, adding that she's met someone.

Miranda later calls Carrie from a cab, insisting that she "didn't make him feel bad," adding, "He's pretty shocked, but I guess the headline is he said he wants me to be happy."

She then happily declares she's going to surprise Che at their show in Cleveland, Ohio, and tell them that they can be together.

"I'm in a rom-com, Carrie!" she squeals.

Is anyone else seeing some major warning signals here? Che did say they couldn't give Miranda anything traditional, after all. And rom-coms tend to be the definition of traditional in this sense.

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Meanwhile, Carrie is reorganizing her impressive clothing collection, bringing out some of the iconic pieces we've come to know and love -- her gray Versace dress from Paris gets to have another moment. But while she's reliving her youth, her youthful downstairs neighbor is keeping her up at all hours of the night, partying with pals and romancing her muscular boyfriend. When Carrie finally can't take it anymore, she screams out the window at them, "Come on!" and a man replies, "Sorry, ma'am!"

Carrie spends the rest of the episode trying to appear "cool" to her downstairs neighbor and fails miserably. But finally Carrie witnesses the neighbor in the middle of a messy breakup with her boyfriend, and the neighbor tells her, "I am so embarrassed. I am mortified you had to see me like this."

Carrie tells her not to sweat it, saying, "That's New York dating," a topic Carrie is certainly an expert in. The neighbor deems her "cool" and she ends the episode eating popcorn in the stunning Versace number while sitting on the window sill of her apartment, which to be fair, is pretty freaking cool.

As for Charlotte, she's having trouble with her kids, this time, with her daughter, Lily.

Lily walked in on her parents when her mother was... let's just say, on her knees. Charlotte slammed the door in her face, knocking Lily in the eye. True to form, Charlotte is worried that she's made her home less sex positive by lying to Lily and telling her she was checking Harry for cancer. But she is shocked to discover that Lily is posing suggestively on Instagram in workout outfits and confronts her about it, causing even more of a rift between the mother-daughter duo.

Charlotte apologizes to Lily, explaining, "When I was your age, we didn't feel comfortable expressing ourselves so freely, so I just can't help feeling protective."

She tries to broach the subject of her sexual habits with Lily and asks if her daughter has any questions.

When Lily asks, "Did you find any cancer?" Charlotte smiles and tells her that her father is fine.

New episodes of And Just Like That stream Thursdays on HBO Max.