Amy Sherman-Palladino Shares Her Plans to Reunite With Lauren Graham (Exclusive)

If you've watched more than one Amy Sherman-Palladino series, you're bound to recognize some familiar faces in the cast. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator has established something of a reputation for reusing favorite performers over the course of her 30-plus-year career, with plenty of Gilmore Girls actors reappearing on Maisel or the short-lived Bunheads.

From Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia to Liza Weil and Emily Bergl, Sherman-Palladino has brought back everyone from series leads to bit players within her TV universe. However, there's one star that has eluded a return, though not for lack of trying: the OG Gilmore Girl herself, Lauren Graham.

Sherman-Palladino has been vocal in the past about wanting to get Graham on Maisel -- even claiming to have a role planned out for her -- but when ET's Deidre Behar spoke with the writer-director and her husband and creative partner, Dan Palladino, ahead of the Emmy-winning comedy's season 5 premiere, she explained that the timing just didn't work out.

However, never say never?

"I'm not gonna totally reveal it, because weirdly, I still harbor hopes of doing something like this with Lauren," Sherman-Palladino shared when asked what her plans were for Graham's potential appearance.

"I want to work with Lauren so badly," she continued. "Now, all we do is have lunch together and as much as I enjoy having spicy Bloody Marys with her at noon -- which is very enjoyable -- I would really love to get back in the ring with her again."

The pair did professionally reunite in 2016 for the Gilmore Girls revival series, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, however, Sherman-Palladino admitted she was bummed that Graham's appearance on Maisel "didn't organically come up."

"Lauren is extraordinarily busy," she added. "She was ice skating and writing books and she's got a whole world going on... It just didn't come to pass. But I still have Graham stars in my eyes."

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's fifth and final season premieres Friday, April 14, on Prime Video.