Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes: A Timeline of Their Workplace Romance and 'GMA3' Exit

While news of their romance broke in November 2022, sources told ET that their relationship began over the summer, around the same time that they separated from their respective spouses, Robach from actor Andrew Shue and Holmes from attorney Marilee Fibeig.

In the wake of the latest news about Robach and Holmes, ET is taking a look at their past marriages, developing friendship, on-air chemistry and relationship today.

Before Robach and Holmes...

Instagram/Amy Robach

Robach was married to Tim McIntosh from 1996 to 2008, and shares daughters Ava and Analise with him. She and Shue, who is a dad to sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt from his marriage to Jennifer Hageney, tied the knot in 2010.

In October 2021, the former couple went on to pen a book together about blending their families. The last photos Robach shared alongside Shue came in June 2022. A source told ET that the couple separated shortly thereafter.

Robach stopped wearing her wedding ring in photos she posted to her Instagram in October. Later that year, Robach listed her and Shue's apartment, and it went under contract in November for $5.2 million.

Shortly after the news of Robach and Holmes' relationship broke, Shue scrubbed his Instagram of all photos of the GMA co-host. A source told ET that Robach and Shue's divorce is expected to be settled soon.

As for Holmes, he and Amy Ferson, with whom he shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden, divorced in 2007. Three years later, Holmes married Fiebig. They welcomed a daughter named Sabine in January 2013.

Back in 2012, Holmes, who was a correspondent for BET at the time, opened up about his successful marriage with Fiebeg. Noting that there are no secrets to a happy union, Holmes simply advised other married couples to "do the right thing, treat each other well and respect each other."

In honor of his 10-year wedding anniversary in 2020, Holmes shared a social media post dedicated to the attorney, in which he praised her for showing him nothing but grace and patience, despite him giving her "plenty of reasons" to walk out the door.

A source told ET that Holmes and Fiebig separated in the summer of 2022.

Holmes' Other Affairs

Jeff Neira/ABC via Getty Images

After news of Robach and Holmes' relationship broke, it was revealed that their romance was not Holmes' first workplace relationship. ET learned that the TV personality had a year-long affair with a producer who left the morning show in 2017. Additionally, two sources told ET that Holmes was also romantic with a woman who no longer works at the network.

Later, another source told ET that, several years ago, Holmes had an office romance with a script coordinator who was more than a decade his junior.

The Friendship Begins

Instagram/Amy Robach

A source told ET that the co-hosts, who helmed GMA's lunchtime hour since 2020, have been "very close friends for years," but grew "even closer" as their working relationship evolved.

They never shied away from promoting their on-air bond, with Robach often posting Instagram pics of the pair matching on-set, of their special event coverage, and more.

"The two have a special bond that has been evident to staff for years," a source told ET, "so it’s not surprising a relationship has formed, but it is shocking that it has come to light in this way."

The pair's bond grew as they went on several remote assignments together, including to London where they covered Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee over the summer and her funeral in September. They also attended the Daytime Emmys and the Special Olympics together.

Instagram/Amy Robach

Outside of work, the pair bonded over running, even competing in the New York City half-marathon together. They often ran alongside Robach's husband, as evidenced in a series of since-deleted photos on Robach's Instagram.

"Amy and T.J. had always had a warm, supportive friendship and they bonded over their love of running," a source told ET, adding that their closeness caused "whispers at ABC about a possible relationship between them."

Instagram/Amy Robach

A source told ET that Robach and Holmes' romance began around August 2022, shortly after Fiebig became suspicious of her husband's relationship with his co-worker.

"They had already been through so much trying to fix their marriage after his affair with the former GMA producer and then she saw a birthday card from Amy that was way too familiar," the source said of Holmes and Fiebig. "[Marilee] was done after that."

Relationship Comes to Light

Instagram/Amy Robach

The extent of Robach and Holmes' relationship didn't come to light until November 2022, when The Daily Mail published PDA pics of the pair.

"Their relationship has been going on in secret for quite some time, but how long is truly unknown, as they did their best to keep things professional and private," a source told ET. "Whenever they worked on set everything was fun, sometimes flirty, but always professional.”

Romance in Review

Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images

Just over a week after the GMA3 co-anchors' romance was revealed, multiple sources told ET that ABC would be conducting a review to see if the pair violated any company policies, specifically the company's morality clause.

The investigation is also looking into whether Holmes' alleged relationships with other ABC employees violated policies about relationships between bosses and subordinates.

Amid the investigation, Robach and Holmes were kept off air. Kimberly Godwin, president of ABC News, addressed the situation during a morning editorial meeting, a source told ET.

"I want to say that while the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what is the best for ABC News," she said. "For now, I'm going to take Amy and T.J. off the air while we figure this out."

In December 2022, Godwin revealed in a letter to ABC News staff that the duo would "remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review."

"Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being," the letter read. "It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."

Still Going Strong

et

Despite the scandal that ensued after their romance became public, a source told ET in early December that Holmes and Robach are "definitely" still together.

"Both T.J. and Amy are trying to keep a low profile and let the dust settle," the source said. "It’s still unclear as to what, if any disciplinary action might be taken, but for now, both are laying low, and trying to move on with life."

Later that month, Holmes and Robach were spotted taking a stroll together through Manhattan. The photos, obtained by The Daily Mail, marked the first time the pair had been seen together in public since ABC News announced they'd been suspended from GMA3.

After Christmas, Robach and Holmes were photographed together at the Atlanta Airport. Their travels continued into the new year, when they were spotted kissing in Miami.

"Amy and T.J. are going strong and are committed to exploring their relationship and seeing where it takes them in the future," a source told ET. "They haven't been shy with their public affection in the past couple weeks, and seem unfazed by their relationship coming light."

Holmes Files for Divorce

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Jackie Robinson Foundation

Holmes' travels with Robach came amid the end of his and Fiebig's marriage. In late December, Holmes filed for divorce in New York City. Shortly thereafter, Fiebig broke her silence on her husband's scandal.

"During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter," Fiebig's attorney, Stephanie Lehman, said in a statement to ET. "To that end, T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."

"Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter," Lehman added. "Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

Out at 'GMA3'

Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

In January, a source told ET that there was "a chance" that Robach and Holmes would not return to GMA3, noting that "the longer this process takes, the more likely they won't return to" their respective positions. The source added that GMA3's strong ratings in the wake of Robach and Holmes' absence did not bode well for the pair.

"Everything has returned to normal as it can be at this time, but there is still an unsettling feeling in the air," another source told ET shortly thereafter. "No one knows where the investigation will lead or what Amy or T.J.’s fates ultimately will be. Everyone just wants this investigation wrapped up soon so that the production and all involved can finally move on."

Following a mediation session with the network, sources told ET that Robach and Holmes were officially out at GMA3.

Three sources told ET that while exit agreements have not been signed on the dotted line, Holmes will not return to ABC, but Robach's future at the network is still unclear. One source said it's unlikely Robach will stay at ABC, while another noted that her exit agreement is still being sorted out.

"No one wanted it to come to this, but derogatory information just kept coming up. Once the investigation went several weeks, most people knew that this would be the outcome," one source said. "T.J. will get a payout. Ties are severed. T.J.'s issues got all the headlines but Amy is no angel."

TMZ first broke the news, reporting that both anchors would receive payouts per their contracts after the "extremely contentious" mediation. Per the outlet, ABC reps accused Holmes and Robach of various forms of misconduct, including an allegation that Robach had liquor in her office and drank on the job.

"The idea she was drinking on the job and showing up to work intoxicated is absurd," a source told ET. "If that was the case, her behavior would've shown through several years ago. It’s a shock to hear all the allegations being leveled at Amy, when all she is really at fault for is falling for her colleague."