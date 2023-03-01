Amy Grant to Release First New Music in a Decade After Recovering From Brain Injury Caused by Bike Crash

Six-time GRAMMY winner Amy Grant announced on Wednesday that she will be releasing new music for the first time in a decade. The news comes just under a year after Grant suffered a traumatic brain injury caused by a bicycle accident.

"So much creativity has been put on hold in my life, for all kinds of reasons," Grant says in the new music's press release. "Last summer I was asked to sing on a new Cory Asbury song yet to be released. This might be one of the best songs I have heard in a long time. I was so glad they waited for me to heal up and get back to the studio. Inspired by Cory’s beautiful song, Marshall Altman and I started talking about songs that we’ve written recently that affected us. I played him one of mine. He played me one of his."

Now, Grant will release the song that Altman wrote, "Trees We'll Never See," on March 24. She'll release a second song later this spring.

Last summer, a rep for the 62-year-old singer confirmed to ET that Grant had been taken to Vanderbilt hospital in Nashville, where she was treated for cuts and abrasions after falling off her bike while out with a friend. Weeks later, her publicist, Velvet Kelm, told ET that Grant was "making progress every day... she has a concussion and has needed a lot of down time and peace and quiet to recover."

Kelm shared that Grant was thrown from her bike after she hit a pothole and hit her head so hard that she was knocked unconscious for about 10 minutes. "Every day she gets stronger and more alert [and] energetic. I was with her for a few hours yesterday and was very encouraged by her progress," Kelm said.

Grant opened up about the crash on the Today show this week. "I wrote this large book, it was a spiral book, I was just writing to remember, making sure I could remember everybody's name in my family, which I couldn't at first," said Grant, adding that she also couldn't remember her own song lyrics.

Now, her hard work has paid off. "I feel like I'm emerging," she said, "actually re-revved up in a really beautiful way."

In December, Grant was recognized at the Kennedy Center Honors and also told ET that her recovery had been slow but steady.

"I feel fantastic. It's been the quietest season of my life... and to get back up to speed and, within one week, ease into this experience here, it's been incredible," Grant said.

As for her recovery journey, Grant told ET that she's leaned into the emotions that come with experiencing a traumatic injury.

"What I've experienced, I think anytime you have a head injury, there's an extravagance of emotion. So, anytime I start to get emotional, I just start wiggling my toes because I don't want the dam to break, or it'll just be a big ugly cry," she shared. "But the beautiful side of that is you feel sensitized to everyone and everything, and I hope I don't lose that."

"Trees We'll Never See" will be available across all DSP's on March 24. Grant's second song will be released later this spring, with more details to come.