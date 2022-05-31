'America's Got Talent': Young Saxophonist's Epic, Inspiring Audition Earns Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer - Watch!

America's Got Talentis back, and wilder than ever! The reality competition returned for season 17 on Tuesday and brought some of the wildest auditions to the stage for an exciting premiere.

Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum returned to the judges table alongside host Terry Crews as they weighed in and voted on a slew of wild, weird and unpredictable performances.

However, there were a few that clearly stood out -- and one that inspired the judges to hand out the first of the season's coveted Golden Buzzers.

The last act of the night was a young man named Avery Dixon, who hit the stage with an emotional story and a saxophone, and he instantly earned a lot of love before he even played a note.

The young man shared his story of being bullied as a child for his voice and his appearance, and admitted that, before he found the sax, he even contemplated suicide. However, he found hope and salvation in his music and it turned his life around.

When it came time to show how good he was, Avery blew everyone away with his stellar performance that no one could have known would be as good as it proved to be.

"Avery, look, every time I hear a story about a kid being bullied at school, it breaks my heart. It breaks it even more now because I have a son myself and I could not think of anything worse," Simon shared. Any one of those idiots who bullied you now, I hope, is watching this audition."

Simon declared his "yes" vote, but before anyone else even had a chance to vote, Terry emerged from the side of the stage.

"There's no need to vote!" Terry declared with tears in his eyes as she walked over to the judges table. "You touched the heart of every human being in this building right now. And I want to tell you, man, you've been bullied all your life, but you tell every bully that you have a big brother named Terry Crews. Who is here, who's got your back. And all those bullies are gonna have to watch you succeed, my friend!

Terry slammed the Golden Buzzer and send a shower of shimmering confetti down on the young performer as he and Terry hugged and cried together.

And once again, Season 17 of AGT reminded everyone exactly why this show has been on for as long as it has!

Here's a look at a few of the night's other epic performances:

Mervant Vera

This musical magician with an inspiring story rapped while pulling off some amazing close-up card magic!

Celia Munoz

Despite only starting her career in this field relatively recently, Celia managed to deliver a wild and unexpectedly original ventriloquist routine that absolutely floored the judges.

XOMG POP

This girl group -- put together by JoJo Siwa and Jess Siwa -- slayed their performance of their original pop track "Candy Hearts" and earned a lot of love from the audience.

Lee Collinson

The heartfelt singer, who hails from England, managed to win over the judges instantly with his stunning performance of "Better Days," and the judges even called his mom on speakerphone to deliver the exciting news that he'd be moving on to the next round of the competition.

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8pm ET/PT on NBC.