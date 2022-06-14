'America's Got Talent': 13-Year-Old Singer's Billie Eilish Cover Earns Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer -- Watch!

From a small town to the big city, all the way to Hollywood! On Tuesday's new America's Got Talent, one young singer's big dreams got much closer to coming true thanks to Simon Cowell.

Sara James, a 13-year-old vocalist and hopeful, came to Los Angeles to audition for AGT all the way from her small town in Poland, which has a population of less than 3,000 people.

So, needless to say, she was a bit nervous performing at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in front of an audience as big as her entire hometown.

"I'm really, really nervous. Literally, I feel inside that I'm gonna, I don't know, pee? I just... I'm so nervous," Sara shared in an interview ahead of her performance. "I hope Simon's gonna be impressed and he's gonna like it, you know? I hope so!"

As soon as Sara took the stage, her charming charisma and stage presence was instantly recognizable. And when she belted out an emotional, thoughtful cover of Billie Eilish's "Lovely," there was no denying how bright her potential truly is.

After a standing ovation from the audience and all four judges -- including Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum -- Cowell was the first to give feedback.

"We've heard a lot of singers over the years, but wow," Cowell marveled. "This wasn't perfect, but you have a real star glow about you."

A seemingly star-struck Cowell asked Sara if this was the first time in America, and marveled at how overwhelming performing for this kind of audience must be for her.

"I remember when I came to America for the first time... that was a moment I'll never forget," Cowell shared. "And I want to make this a moment for you to remember forever."

The outspoken judge then surprised everyone by slamming the Golden Buzzer and showering Sara in glimmering confetti -- and thus sending her directly to the live rounds in Hollywood.

Meanwhile, auditions continue when America's Got Talent returns next Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.