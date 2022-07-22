'American Pickers' Alum Frank Fritz Hospitalized After Stroke, Former Co-Star Mike Wolfe Asks for Prayers

American Pickers star Frank Fritz is in the hospital following a stroke, his co-host, Mike Wolfe, revealed on Thursday.

Wolfe announced the news via Instagram, writing, "I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank's life and the journey he's been on. There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank's friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend."

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

He continued, "Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts."

Wolfe, 58, paired the captions with a photo of Fritz, 56, smiling. "Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy," he concluded.

As Wolfe referred to, his friendship with Fritz hasn't always been easy. The two worked well together while starring on American Pickers, the History Channel's reality program about a search for Americana artifacts, but Fritz told The Sun last July that he'd left the show and was no longer in contact with Wolfe.

"I haven't talked to Mike in two years," Fritz said. "He knew my back was messed up, but he didn't call me up and ask how I was doing. That's just how it is."

Wolfe later told People that he'd miss his former co-star, and he was hoping for a bright future for him.

"I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he's been like a brother to me," he told the outlet. "The journey that Frank, Dani (Danielle) and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding. I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey."

After the initial split, Fritz told The Sun he had checked into rehab for alcohol addiction, and had been fired from American Pickers. The update came shortly after a messy split from his longtime girlfriend, Diann Bankson, and during his recovery from major back surgery. He last appeared on the show in March 2020.