'American Idol': Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie to Return for Season 21

Don't worry, American Idol fans, your favorite judges are coming back for the new season! ABC announced on Thursday that Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, along with host Ryan Seacrest, will be returning for the singing competition's sixth season on the network, set to air in spring 2023.

Auditions for season 21 of Idol kick off next Wednesday, Aug. 3, with the return of “Idol Across America,” the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar. Auditions take place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C, and start with the annual First 500 event, where hopefuls can sign up to grab a VIP spot before anyone else. “Idol Across America” offers hopefuls the opportunity to showcase their talents face-to-face with an American Idol producer, from anywhere in America, across any official audition date for a chance to proceed to the judge audition round of the competition.

“Idol Across America” auditions will be held as follows (subject to change):

Aug. 3 - ‘First 500’ VIP Event

Aug. 5 - Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina

Aug. 8 - Florida, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia

Aug. 10 - Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas

Aug. 12 - Connecticut, New Jersey, New York

Aug. 15 - Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi

Aug. 17 - Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee

Aug. 19 - Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Washington

Aug. 22 - Open Call: Nationwide

Aug. 24 - Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin

Aug. 26 - Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming

Aug. 29 - Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C.

Aug. 31 - Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont

For information on how to sign up for “Idol Across America” and a chance to virtually audition in front of an American Idol producer, visit www.americanidol.com/auditions. More details on specific dates, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions are available on the website. Contestants must be at least 15 years old to audition and may do so on any “Idol Across America” date regardless of your location.

ET spoke with the Idol judges at the season 20 finale earlier this year, where they dished on returning for a new season.

"We're planning on it," Bryan shared. "It was already American Idol, but we've made it a different deal, and we're really proud of that."

"I told them, I'm good for another 40 or 50 years," Richie shared with a laugh. See more in the video below!