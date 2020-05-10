'American Idol' Alum Casey 'Quigley' Goode Reveals Newborn Son Contracted COVID-19

American Idol alum Casey Goode, who is best known by the name Quigley, has revealed that her newborn son, Max, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The musician and social media influencer shared the news over the weekend that her infant son, who was born in late September, had contracted COVID-19.

Quigley and Max are currently quarantined together in the pediatric ICU after the little guy had a 110-degree temperature over the weekend.

"I'm in shock right now. It's 8 a.m. we've been in the emergency room since 1," Quigley said in an emotional Instagram Story video on Sunday. "Max had a fever and he tested positive for COVID. I'm here by myself and I'm trying really hard to stay strong for him, but I don't know what's going to happen."

She also shared several photos of her little guy on oxygen, writing, "We had confirmation that he was exposed from direct contact with a medical professional who had cared for him earlier in the week. This has been a total shock to us."

Quigley added that the hospital is treating her as if she's also been exposed though she's not currently showing symptoms.

Her husband, Alex Goode, who was not allowed to join her in the hospital due to COVID restrictions, also shared an update with fans online, saying in one video on Sunday, "Max is doing very well. He's on kind of oxygen as a precautionary measure. His fever's down. They're talking about discharging him to quarantine at home tomorrow."

Baby Max was previously a NICU patient for seven days after arriving three weeks early. Quigley previously opened up about suffering from a condition called cholestasis, which prevented her from having her previously planned home birth. When they arrived at the hospital, they also discovered she had preeclampsia, causing her blood pressure to skyrocket.

"I labored for under 12 hours and pushed for about 30 minutes before baby’s heart rate dropped quite low wouldn’t come back up," she previously wrote. "My OB got into the room and immediately had to vaccum him out. It got really scary at the end as he wasn’t crying or moving much when he came out. They took him for some tests and I only got to see him for about three seconds before he went to the NICU."

The mother-son duo had an emotional reunion the next day as Quigley got to meet her son in the NICU.

The social media influencer auditioned for American Idol in 2009 and was previously known as Casey Carlson. After being eliminated early into the season, she adopted the name Quigley to release future music.