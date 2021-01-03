Amelia Hamlin Calls Scott Disick ‘My Dream Man’

Things are still going strong for Amelia Gray Hamlin and Scott Disick! The 19-year-old model gushed about the 37-year-old reality star on her Instagram Story over the weekend.

Sharing a post with Disick by her side, Hamlin wrote, "My dream man."

Earlier in the day she also shared a racy photo of her braless look, gazing over her shoulder at a straight-faced Disick.

Despite these displays of affection, Hamlin reserved her "love" for a creamy dish of pasta, captioning a close-up pic, "My love."

Amelia Gray Hamlin/Instagram Stories

Amelia Gray Hamlin/Instagram Stories

Amelia Gray Hamlin/Instagram Stories

Things are heating up between the pair as they recently returned from a trip to Miami, Florida, with Disick's three kids -- Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Though the couple has gone Instagram official and are spending lots of time together, a source told ET that things between them are "not super serious."

"Scott and Amelia are having a blast together. They've been going out with friends, spending time together and overall just having a really good time," the source recently told ET. "They're still not super serious and are just taking things day by day and keeping things light and fun."