Amber Heard 'Worried' About Her Future After Defamation Trial Verdict, Source Says

Amber Heard is "not in a good place" following her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, winning his defamation lawsuit against her last week.

Depp first filed his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in March 2019 in response to an op-ed the 36-year-old actress wrote for the Washington Post in December 2018 about being the victim of domestic violence. The article itself did not mention Depp by name, though their contentious 2016 divorce had been in the news over the previous two years.

After a six-week trial, a jury in the Fairfax County Circuit Court of Virginia awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Depp's punitive damages, however, were reduced by the judge to $350,000 in accordance with the state's statutory cap.

"Amber is not in a good place and is worried in general and financially speaking. She is definitely planning to appeal the court's decision," a source tells ET. "She feels very alone and like she lost a lot of friends. She is sad that people she hoped would support her, didn't."

As for what's next for the Aquaman star, ET's source says that Heard's "plan right now is to focus on being a mom, spend quality time with her daughter, and stay out of the limelight."

"She is going to try not to do anything publicly for a while," the source adds. "[She is] hopeful that after some time passes, she can slowly build her career back."

Meanwhile, Heard's sister, Whitney, spoke out on Instagram in defense of her sibling.

"I still stand with you, sissy. Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors," Whitney, who also testified on her sister's behalf, posted over the weekend. "We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up and spoke out regardless. I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side. I’m so sorry that it wasn’t reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you. Forever by your side… #istandwithamberheard."

While Heard is struggling, a source told ET last week that Depp "is feeling really good and positive after the verdict." What's more, the 58-year-old actor "feels like things are on the upswing for him" and he's obviously ecstatic having "cleared his name." As for what the future holds, the source noted that Depp is "looking forward to the future, both personally and professionally, and feels like he got his career back."