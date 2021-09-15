Amazon's 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Remake Drops Thrilling Trailer

I Know What You Did Last Summer is getting the TV treatment -- and it's about to be a killer time.

Based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, which was adapted into the iconic 1997 film that starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Prinze Jr., the new Amazon Prime Video thriller is set one year after the fatal car accident that haunted a group of teenagers' graduation night, who find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town -- and themselves. Everyone is hiding something and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.

In the jam-packed teaser trailer, released Wednesday, the stage is set for the new generation of teens who are about to have their lives turned upside down.

"If it wasn't me, it would've been someone else," series star Madison Iseman's voiceover warns, as the trailer flashes to moments of youthful recklessness, raging graduation parties and unfiltered romantic entanglements.

Then things turn dour pretty quickly when one of the teens wields a knife as she cuts through a large honeycomb, the dripping honey alluding to blood, and in another blink-and-you'll-miss-it flash, a lifeless body is being dragged through a field in daylight. A potentially fatal car accident leads the rest of the friend group to panic, as one of them says, "No one will know what we did."

Watch the trailer, appropriately set to Olivia Rodrigo's "Brutal," below.

The eight-episode series stars Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck and Brooke Bloom.

I Know What You Did Last Summer premieres Friday, Oct. 15 with the first four episodes on Amazon Prime Video, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.