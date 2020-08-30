Amazon Sale: Over 55% off Marc Jacobs Bags, Sunglasses, Perfume and More

If you’ve been coveting a little piece of luxury, there’s no day like today. The Amazon Big Summer Sale kicked off with deep discounts and markdowns on everything from apparel to luggage and some amazing deals on handbags, sunglasses, perfume and accessories from Marc Jacobs.

You'll find all of summer's biggest fashion trends at a discounted price, including Marc Jacobs sale items like perfumes and colorful crossbody handbag options. You'll also score essential items for your wardrobe and classic staples from the fashion designer like the perfect black leather tote bag. They are all available at great deals at Amazon's Big Summer Sale.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from Marc Jacobs via Amazon's Big Summer Sale. And keep checking back throughout the week for more deals you'll love from Amazon's Summer Sale.

See more discounts from the Amazon Big Summer Sale, and check back often for new deals all week.