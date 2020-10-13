x
Amazon Prime Day: Save Up to 70% on These Fashion Deals

Hey, online shoppers: There are tons of can't-miss deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale, the blowout shopping event running from Oct. 13-14 after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a once-a-year opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands offering a discount of up to 70% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Prime Day event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands and small businesses, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

In addition to everyday essential items, Amazon devices, tech gear, back to school items and books, Amazon has gained traction in the fashion space. And just like with all its other offerings, customers can find pretty much anything they're looking for via Amazon Fashion: major brands like Levi's, Skechers, Vera Bradley and Superga, indie designers (which the company is spotlighting right now through its A Common Thread initiative with Vogue and the Council of Fashion Designers of America) and its own in-house fashion labels.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids' shoes and jewelry. Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Below, we've compiled our favorite fashion deals so far. Keep checking back with ET Style as we update you on our picks of the best fashion deals from the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Activewear Brands: Up to 40% Off

Adidas Footwear and Adidas Apparel 

Alo Yoga

Aldo: Up to 50% Off Select Styles

American Apparel 

American Tourister

Anne Klein Watches

Armani Exchange Menswear

Calvin Klein Men's and Women Clothing

Champion Streetwear: Save Up to 40%

Cole Haan Shoes

Coleman Outdoor Gear

Crocs

Cubcoats

Daily Ritual Apparel

Ecco Footwear

Eddie Bauer Men's and Women's Clothing and Coolers

Frye Women's and Men's Bags

Herschel

J.Crew

Karl Lagerfeld Handbags

Kate Spade Shoes, Handbags and Accessories

Kenneth Cole Reaction Backpacks and Luggage

Keurig Coffee Makers

Lacoste Men's and Women's Apparel and Shoes

Levi's -- Save Up to 40% 

Lucky Brand Apparel, Accessories and More

Marc Jacobs

Marvel 

Nautica Menswear

New Balance Men's and Women's Footwear

Original Penguin Menswear

Panasonic Electronics

Premium Denim: Hudson, True Religion and More

Puma Apparel, Shoes and Accessories

Rachael Ray

Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Rebecca Minkoff Handbags

Roborock Robot Vacuums

Samsonite Luggage

Shopbop: Save Up to 40%

Skechers

Soludos Footwear

Steve Madden Shoes

Superga Footwear

Swimwear Deals on Select Styles

TicWatch

Timex Men's Watches

Tommy Hilfiger

Tory Burch Handbags, Shoes and Accessories

Tumi Luggage

Under Armour

Veja Sneakers

Vera Bradley Handbags

Vineyard Vines Menswear

Volcom

Women's Jewelry

Women's Watches: Up to 50% Off

