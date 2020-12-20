Amanda Kloots Shares Heartbreaking Photo of Last Christmas With Late Husband Nick Cordero

Amanda Kloots is reflecting on her last Christmas with her late husband, Nick Cordero.

On Saturday, the fitness instructor posted a heartbreaking photo of Cordero smiling wide with their baby boy in his arms. The Broadway star died in July due to complications from the coronavirus. This will be Kloots and her 1-year-old son, Elvis', first Christmas without Cordero.

"One of my favorite pictures of Nick and Elvis. This was last Christmas," Kloots recalled. "My family flew down to South Carolina and had a very Hallmark style Christmas at the @montagepalmettobluff 🎄 I’ll never forget it."

She concluded her post by reminding people, "Hug your loved ones close guys."

It's been a difficult and emotional time for Kloots. Earlier this month, she shared how it had been five months since he died, writing on Instagram, "154 days without you, every one of those days missing you."

She also posted an old photo of her late husband and their son fast asleep.

"A year ago. My boys sleeping together. I loved finding them like this, all snuggled up together napping," she captioned the tender snap.

Fans and followers will get to see and hear more of Kloots. At the beginning of the month, she was announced as a new co-host for The Talk. She, along with Elaine Welteroth, will join current hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba at the table.

Kloots and Welteroth will join season 11 on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Both women have recently appeared as guest co-hosts on multiple episodes in October and November.

"I am thrilled and honored to join this incredible cast and crew. From the very first time I guest co-hosted on The Talk, I knew I was among a very special group of people. I look forward to starting off the new year with honest and thought-provoking discussions, mixed with plenty of fun and laughter too," Kloots said.

Hear more in the video below.