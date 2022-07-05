Amanda Kloots Remembers Nick Cordero on Second Anniversary of His Death

Amanda Kloots is celebrating her late husband, Nick Cordero, on the two-year anniversary of his death. On Tuesday, the host of The Talk shared a reflective post to mark July 5, the day that the Broadway star died from COVID-19 complications at the age of 41.

Set to Justin Bieber’s song, “Ghost,” the 40-year-old's tribute featured a series of videos and photos of her and Cordero showing some PDA, smiling and playing with their 3-year-old son, Elvis. The video also featured clips of Cordero singing and playing instruments.

“Two years ago today Elvis and I said goodbye to Nick,” she wrote next to the post. “It was the hardest day of my life. There hasn’t been a day I haven’t missed him. Nick was a presence. His smile and laugh lit up a room. He loved everyone and was a great friend to anyone that knew him.”

In the second half of her dedication, the Live Your Life author shared how a friend’s dream put a happier meaning on a day that is typically filled with grief.

“I’ll tell you a story… Last year on this day my girlfriend told me about beautiful dream she had," she recalled. "We were all at a party and Nick was there looking happy and radiant. When she asked him why he was there he said, 'What do you mean? Today is my birthday. It’s the one day I get to come back and celebrate with everyone I love.' Hearing this completely changed my mood."

Amanda Kloots/Instagram

“He’s celebrating today? He’s happy? Birth and death have so many similarities," she continued. "I can’t possibly know what’s on the other side but he was sending me a clear message. I quickly reframed this day. July 5th is Nicks 'new birth' day instead of his death day. This idea brought a positive light to a otherwise dark day. I decided then that I will celebrate with him today and always on July 5th. I love honey. I miss you more than life.”

Kloots announced her husband’s passing in 2020 -- after sharing a series of updates while he battled COVID-19.

On her Instagram Stories, Kloots -- who is currently visiting Italy -- shared a picture of her and Nick and reflected on the time they spent in the country during their honeymoon. “We spent part of our honeymoon in Capri,” she wrote over a photo of her and her husband. “I feel very lucky to be here today as it will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Amanda Kloots/Instagram

In another slide, Kloots shared a picture of Cordero smiling as they rode a boat. “One of my favorite pictures of Nick he was always so happy here,” she captioned the picture. Kloots followed the pic with more snaps of her and her late husband from their trip.

Kloots opened up to ET last year about becoming a single mom after Cordero's death. "I have a lot of help," she shared. "I couldn't do it without my help. I have five jobs. I'm working around the clock and then I spend every single second I can with Elvis. I have a great group of friends that run to my aid and rescue as much as possible, and my family."

Amanda Kloots/Instagram

As for keeping her husband’s memory alive for their son, the former dancer noted that she always makes sure to talk to Elvis about his father. "I tell him so much. I am just so persistent [about] keeping him aware that his dada is around," she said. "We listen to Nick's music all the time. As soon as I put on 'Live Your Life,' he starts banging his head like he's in a rock band. It's the cutest thing. We have pictures of Nick everywhere. He kisses this one every night before we go to bed. Before I put him in his crib, I tell him [about] the dreams that he's going to have and they always entail Nick taking him on some sort of adventure."

Amanda Kloots/Instagram

"We talk about Nick all the time," Kloots continued. "It's hard to say… what he knows or what he thinks, but I do think that he knows that Dada is somewhere. I think that Nick comes and visits him and spends time with him. I really do."