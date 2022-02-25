Amanda Bynes Speaks Out After Filing to End Conservatorship

Amanda Bynes is getting ready for her upcoming court date, and has a message for her Instagram followers.

"What's up, Instagram? Amanda Bynes here. My court date is coming up in two weeks," the 35-year-old actress shared in a video posted to social media. "I want to thank you so much for your love and support. Peace out."

In the short recording, Bynes has black locks that go ombre into gray. She's wearing black glasses and a gold septum piercing. In the post, she also tagged several news outlets.

A day later, she posted a photo of her and her guy, Paul Michael's, feet.

Bynes rarely posts to Instagram, and this video message comes after she filed a petition to terminate the conservatorship of her person and estate in California's Ventura County Superior Court. The hearing for Bynes' petition is scheduled for March 22.

"Amanda is excited about the upcoming hearing and remains hopeful the court will grant her request," her attorney, David A. Esquibias, tells ET.

According to Page Six, who was first to report the news, Bynes also filed a capacity declaration, which is a requirement in California for all conservatorship cases, meaning there must be updated records about Bynes' mental state from either a physician, psychologist or religious healing practitioner.

Esquibias confirmed the conservatorship petition news to ET, and told People, "Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary."

The Easy A star has been under a conservatorship since August 2013. The move meant her mother, Lynn Bynes, would oversee her daughter's personal and medical decisions as well as financial affairs. The conservatorship came after the actress, who was 27 at the time, had several run-ins with police and an involuntary psychiatric hold.

Her recent filing comes less than four months after Britney Spears had her 13-year conservatorship terminated.