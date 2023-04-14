Amanda Bynes Is 'Taking Care of Herself' After Her Hospitalization, Source Says

Nearly a month after news broke of Amanda Bynes' hospitalization, a source tells ET that she is "taking care of herself" and has said goodbye to her on-and-off ex, Paul Michael.

A source tells ET, "Amanda broke things off with Paul in January and kicked him out of her house. She realized that ending the relationship would be best for her. Amanda is doing well and taking care of herself. Paul left Amanda’s place to live with his mother." ET previously reported that they had ended their engagement in 2021, but remained a couple.

As for her ex-fiancé, Michael tells ET, "She’s doing well. I really love the experience that we got to share together and that we got to know each other, but there was nothing I could do."

Meanwhile, the details of what led up to Bynes' hospitalization in March are still not entirely known. At the time, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources, that the 37-year-old star had been placed on a psychiatric hold after being taken to a police station. Per the report, which also cited an eyewitness, she was walking naked near downtown Los Angeles and hailed a car, allegedly telling the driver she was at the end of a psychotic episode and reportedly calling 911 herself.

Days ago, TMZ reported she had been released from a mental hospital after more than three weeks and is said to be starting outpatient treatment.

In what appears to be the first sighting of her since she was released from the hospital, The Daily Mailpublished photos taken through a window purportedly of Bynes getting a manicure on Wednesday.