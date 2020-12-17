Amal Clooney Jokes She 'Will Never Do This Again' While Married to George

Amal Clooney just celebrated a major accomplishment; publishing her and Professor Philippa Webb’s criminal law text The Right to a Fair Trial in International Law.



During the virtual launch of the text for the International Bar Association, the human rights lawyer gave a shout-out to her husband, George Clooney, as well as joked about the effort her "mere 1,000-pages" took and how she'll "never" put the actor through that again.

"I also want to just end by thanking my husband, George. I know this process seemed interminable to him, especially since I was always so sure that this was 'the very last drafting session,' over and over again," she shared. "The book drafting took place at all his filming locations and throughout the process he was not only patient but so wonderfully encouraging and inspiring."

"I really did not need another example of how amazing he is but this process provided one," she continued. "I think he's watching this downstairs in the kitchen, so I just want to say 'thank you.' For my side, I can promise for the sake of our marriage that I will never do this again."

Amal and Philippa's research hopes to create a standard global definition of what the right to a fair trial means in practice.

"The right to a fair trial is fundamental to all of our rights and to democracy," Amal said during the event. "The world, as I sure you have noticed, is becoming increasingly authoritarian. And authoritarian leaders are increasingly using courts to consolidate their power. The judiciary is supposed to be our best protection against abuses of power but compliant or corrupt judges can also be a tool to stifle opponents and oppress minorities."

Last month, during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, George expressed how his wife "changed everything" for him.

"There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me. No question," Clooney said. "It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me."

"And then we had these two knuckleheads," he continued of the pair's children, 3-year-old twins Alexander and Ella. "It is very fulfilling and something I wasn't at all... didn't see coming."

ET also spoke with George while he promoted his new film, The Midnight Sky, where he said he's glad he waited to have children and shares what he's looking forward to in 2021.

"It is probably best that I did it when I met my wife," Clooney told ET of having kids. "She is gorgeous and funny and all of the things... She is the smartest person in every room she walks in. I am always very proud to be standing next to her."

