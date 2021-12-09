Alyssa Scott Shares Emotional Tribute to Her and Nick Cannon's Late Son Zen: 'I Will Love You for Eternity'

Alyssa Scott is sharing her heartbreak over the loss of her and Nick Cannon's 5-month-old son, Zen.

Scott took to Instagram Wednesday evening and shared a video featuring clips and photos of her infant son from throughout his short life, and penned a message about the void his absence has left in her life.

"Oh my sweet Zen. The soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away. It’s a painful reminder that you are no longer here," Scott wrote in the emotional tribute. "I caught myself looking in the backseat as I was driving only to see the mirror no longer reflecting your perfect face back at me. When I close a door too loudly I hold my breath and wince knowing a soft cry will shortly follow. It doesn’t come. The silence is deafening."

"These last 5 months we have been in this race together. We would hand the baton off to each other. You kept me going," Scott continued. "It would be the middle of the night and you would smile at me. A surge of energy would fill my body and pure joy would radiate from within me. We were a team, both determined to see it through. It feels unbearable running without you now. I can’t."

Scott wrote that she can "feel myself being carried. By your sister.. By God. By complete strangers encouraging me to not give up."

"It has been an honor and privilege being your mommy," Scott shared. "I will love you for eternity. 6•23•21 - 12•5•21"

Cannon first revealed the tragic news of his son's death on Tuesday, during an episode of his daytime talk show, The Nick Cannon Show. Cannon and Scott welcomed Zen back in June, making him Cannon's seventh child.

On Wednesday, Cannon shared a photo of himself, Scott and Zen on the beach, taken shortly before his young son died. Cannon praised Scott for "the strength" she's shown amid the devastating time.

"I apologize for so many things, but I just know if there's any weight or anything that I caused, I'm not going to get everything right. This process is difficult for the both of us, but I just thank you for being that strength and being that rock," he said. "... Love to Alyssa, love to her extended family. Love to each and every mother that has ever had to lose a child, or had to deal with a child with special needs... Mothers are superheroes at every aspect."

He ended the segment by telling the audience that Scott "is doing well," before asking them to "continue to pray for her, continue to pray for our entire family.... we're gonna get through it."

Cannon previously shared that Zen was diagnosed hydrocephalus, which Mayo Clinic describes as "the buildup of fluid in the cavities (ventricles) deep within the brain... [which] increases the size of the ventricles and puts pressure on the brain."

Zen underwent brain surgery and had a shunt inserted to drain the fluid, but things soon took a turn for the worse on Thanksgiving, when "the tumor began to grow a lot faster."

On Wednesday, a source told ET that Cannon is focused on supporting Scott amid this challenging time.

"His friends are rallying around him and just want to be there for him because they know this type of pain will impact him for the rest of his life," the source said. "Those closest to him are reaching out to offer their help and give him their condolences. Nick appreciates the support but at the moment he just wants to be there for Zen's mother."

"Nick's entire life has become only family and work," the source continued. "He wants nothing more than to honor the time he had with Zen and to focus on being there for Alyssa. He feels lucky to have had the little time he did with his son, but even more so a sense of relief Zen is in peace. Nick is incredibly spiritual and that has helped to guide him through this but he knows the true healing will take time."