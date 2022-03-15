All the Ways Billie Lourd Paid Tribute to Mom Carrie Fisher During Her Mexico Wedding

Billie Lourd made sure her late mother was a big part of her wedding day. The 29-year-old actress married producer Austen Rydell in Mexico over the weekend, and made Carrie Fisher an integral part of their big day. Fisher died in 2016 at age 60.

The tributes to Billie's late mom started with her custom, off-the-shoulder Rodarte dress, which was designed by Kate and Laura Mulleavy.

"I discovered Kate and Laura after they interviewed my mom for an article in 2014 and immediately fell in love," Billie tells Vogue. "So when I started thinking about who I wanted to design my wedding dress, they were the first people who came to mind."

"I have always been a massive fan of their work and thought their elegant, ethereal, unique style was a perfect fit for my -- kind of -- elegant, ethereal, unique personality," she adds. "I also felt a strong connection to them because of their connection to my mom and because they are California gals just like me!"

Her engagement ring is likewise a nod to her mom, as it features a diamond that was originally in the ring that her dad, Bryan Lourd, proposed to her mom with.

Billie also completed her something blue -- her mom's favorite ring, a blue fire opal -- and something borrowed -- a ring that her mom had given to one of her closest friends -- with her mom in mind.

Billie's shoes were significant too, as her dad came upon the René Mancini pair and was immediately reminded of the shoes Fisher wore in the '90s.

"It turned out my dad’s hunch about my mom was right. [The store manager] Mohamad told him that my mom used to shop at their store in New York City in the '90s," Billie says. "The perfect shoe turned out to literally be the perfect shoe. It was serendipity."

As for the ceremony itself, Fisher's two best friends, Gavin DeBecker and Bruce Wagner, were on hand to officiate the nuptials.

"It was the most hysterically brilliant and touching officiating in the history of officiating," Billie says. "And in true Carrie fashion, we threw glitter in the air at the end of the ceremony. It was magical. I could not have dreamed up a more perfect wedding."