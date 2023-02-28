Alison Sweeney and Cameron Mathison Returning for Second 'Hannah Swensen Mystery' at Hallmark (Exclusive)

Hannah Swensen is cooking up a new mystery!

Alison Sweeney and Cameron Mathison are returning for the second installment of their Hannah Swensen mystery franchise for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, tentatively titled Carrot Cake: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, ET can exclusively reveal. Filming is currently underway (see ET's exclusive photo above from set) and the film will debut later this year.

The pair reprise their roles from the first Hannah Swensen movie, Sweet Revenge, which premiered in July 2021. They'll be joined by returning cast members Barbara Niven and Gabriel Hogan.

The new mystery, based on Joanne Fluke's novel Carrot Cake Murder, kicks off when the discovery of a skeleton amid the rubble of a building undergoing renovation reveals that one of Lake Eden’s beloved citizens is not who he claimed to be. Much to the dismay of her fiancé, Detective Mike Kingston (Mathison), crime-solving baker Hannah Swensen begins to investigate the case on her own. As she tries to piece together the events that led to the murder and tries to learn the victim’s true identity, Hannah even calls on her mother Delores (Niven) as she works to bring the killer to justice and uncover the truth.

“The adventures of Hannah Swensen have long been a favorite among our viewers and we’re thrilled to bring them a new mystery they can try to solve at home along with Hannah,” said Elizabeth Yost, Senior Vice President of Development at Hallmark Media. “Being able to reunite Alison Sweeney, Cameron Mathison and Barbara Niven for this latest installment makes it even sweeter.”

“The fans of Hannah Swensen are incredible and we are so excited to make more mysteries to share with them. Plus, working together again with Cam and Barbara is so much fun!” said Sweeney, who also serves as an executive producer.

The Hannah Swensen mystery franchise is a continuation of sorts for Sweeney and Mathison. They played the same characters over five TV movies as part of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Murder, She Baked mystery franchise from 2015 to 2017.