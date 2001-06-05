Alicia Keys to Perform 'Songs in A Minor' 20th Anniversary Medley at 2021 Billboard Music Awards (Exclusive)

Alicia Keys' first studio album, Songs in A Minor, was released 20 years ago this June, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200. So it's fitting that Keys is taking to the Billboard stage to celebrate the legendary album's upcoming milestone.

The GRAMMY-winning performer is set to perform a medley of hits from Songs in A Minor -- which was released on June 5, 2001 -- during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, kicking off the album's 20th anniversary celebration.

Songs in A Minor features the singer's breakout single, "Fallin'," which spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2001 -- her first of 26 career Hot 100 hits so far, including four No. 1s. Other hits from the album include "Girlfriend," "A Woman's Worth" and "How Come You Don't Call Me."

In the years since her debut, Keys has also dominated Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart, with a record 92 total weeks at No. 1, and has had eight No. 1s on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and five albums reach the top of the Billboard 200 chart. She's sold over 65 million records, and has become the No. 1 RIAA certified Female R&B artist of the millennium, with 27.5 million worldwide certified digital sales (US) and 20 million album sales (US).

After branching out with a lifestyle beauty brand, Keys Soulcare,and a New York Times bestselling book, More Myself: A Journey, over the last few years, Keys released what might be her most personal album yet in September 2020. She spoke with ET about how the creation of her self-titled seventh studio album, ALICIA, allowed her to "fully be herself" during the musical process.

"I've been working on this for a while, and really just coming to the discovery of who Alicia is," she said of the album, her first since 2016. "I love that, and the music reflects that... It really takes you on an incredible journey."

See more in the video below. Hosted by Nick Jonas, the 2021 Billboard Music Awards will air Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.