Alicia Keys' Beauty Brand Keys Soulcare to Drop New Products

Alicia Keys will soon launch new products for her beauty brand, Keys Soulcare. The award-winning musician is expanding her range of skincare with six items, available to shop at Ulta Beauty on Jan. 14.

The Voice coach's Keys Soulcare officially launched in December with the Sage + Oat Milk Candle, Skin Transformation Cream and Obsidian Facial Roller. Keys Soulcare offers clean formulations inspired by Keys' love for ancient beauty rituals and self-care for the body, mind and spirit.

The upcoming drop is a full skincare collection, debuting the Golden Cleanser, Be Luminous Exfoliator, Harmony Mask, Comforting Balm, Reviving Aura Mist and a new fragrance-free version of the Skin Transformation Cream.

Each product is developed with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Renée Snyder to ensure the formulations are effective, safe, cruelty-free and clean. The formulas are absent of 1,680 ingredients restricted by the FDA and European Union Cosmetics Regulation Guidelines such as parabens, sulfates and formaldehyde.

Shop the first three products from Keys Soulcare at Ulta Beauty now and the new skincare items starting on Thursday.

Light this candle in the morning, afternoon or evening whenever you need more relaxing vibes. The smoky, sweet scent adds warmth to any room. It's also a great accompaniment for a skincare routine.

Boost hydration and restore radiance with this rich cream made with ceramide and backuchiol, an antioxidant-rich exfoliator.

Made from volcanic glass, this face roller is cool to the touch and soothing on the skin.

Featuring Manuka honey, tumeric and chamomile, this cleanser gently purifies the skin by removing dirt, makeup and impurities, while soothing and softening the skin.

A new fragrance-free version of the Skin Transformation Cream -- great for sensitive skin and for those who prefer unscented skincare.

When combined with water this powder exfoliator turns into a creamy lather that gently buffs away dead skin cells for a soft, radiant result.

A face mask formulated with Manuka honey and activated charcoal to purify the skin. Plus, it smells of sandalwood!

A versatile skin balm with a light, silky formula that soothes and hydrates.

Spritz on this rose-scented face mist to hydrate, tone and rejuvenate.