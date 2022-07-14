Alfonso Ribeiro to Co-Host 'Dancing With the Stars' Alongside Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks has a new co-host on Dancing With the Stars! The supermodel, who serves as an executive producer on the series, is back hosting the show for a third consecutive season and will be joined by DWTS season 19 mirrorball champion Alfonso Ribeiro.

"Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host,” said Ribeiro in a statement. “Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+.

Banks, who worked with Ribeiro when they were both on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is also thrilled to have the actor as a co-host. "I’ve known Alfonso since I was 19 years old and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him,” she said. “Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he’s won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!"

Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will all resume their seats as judges of competition show. While seasons past have aired on ABC, season 31 of DWTS will stream Disney+, and a premiere date will be announced at a later date.