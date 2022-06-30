Alexandra Daddario Marries Andrew Form -- See the Stunning Wedding Pics

Love in the Big Easy! Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form got married during a low-key ceremony in New Orleans. The White Lotus actress and the producer said their “I dos” over the weekend, in front of close family and friends.

According to Vogue, Daddario, 36, said that she wanted to have the wedding in Italy, but opted for New Orleans, after attending a friend’s wedding in the city. The couple paid homage to the historic city through the choice of their dress and tux, to the venue and post-wedding activities.

The bride wore the Scarlet, pleated silk wool gown by Danielle Frankel. The ivory gown was complemented by a long veil and accessorized by the actress with an umbrella. The groom opted for a pinstriped suit by Brunello Cucinelli. The newlyweds' big day was captured by photographer and friend Storm Santos.

According to Vogue, Daddario and Form, 53, got married at the Preservation Hall. Form’s children -- Rowan, 6, and Julian, 8, whom he shares with ex-wife Jordan Brewster -- were his groomsmen and ring bearers. Following the ceremony, the couple was led down the French Quarter by a second line, where they had their reception at Bar Marilou.

The Baywatch actress told the outlet that she and Ford wanted to keep their wedding short and sweet, so the guests could focus on the love and fun.

“We said vows, cried, and Andrew’s children were his groomsmen and ring bearers,” she told Vogue. “We wanted to keep the ceremony itself short so people could have a dose of love and then get back to the music and catching up.”

Daddario and Ford met in 2020 and got engaged in August 2021. In December, ET confirmed the news. The pair has largely kept their love out of the spotlight, aside from rare social media posts, and their red carpet debut at the White Lotus premiere.