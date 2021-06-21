Alex Rodriguez and Ben Affleck's Ex Lindsay Shookus Hang Out at Hamptons Party

Alex Rodriguez and Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus were spotted hanging out together at a party in the Hamptons in New York over the weekend.

The two have an interconnected dating history. Shookus dated Ben Affleck on and off from 2017-2019, and Affleck recently rekindled his romance with Rodriguez's ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez. Page Six obtained video of 41-year-old Shookus and 45-year-old Rodriguez sitting next to one another outdoors at the gathering, and reports that the party was for Shookus' birthday. A rep for Rodriguez tells the outlet that the two are not involved romantically, and that "they’ve been friends for 15 years."

Shookus and 51-year-old Lopez are also not strangers. Back in December 2019, the two were snapped having dinner alongside the SNL cast as well as Rodriguez -- who was still engaged to Lopez at the time -- ahead of the Hustlers star's hosting gig.

Meanwhile, Shookus split from 48-year-old Affleck for the second time in April 2019. A source told ET at the time that their breakup was due to their busy schedules and that they still had "a lot of love for each other." Of course, Rodriguez's split from Lopez is much more recent. The two announced that they called off their engagement in April, and she's now dating Affleck again.

A source recently told ET that Rodriguez has come to terms with the fact that he won't be reconciling with Lopez, and that while he's very aware of all the attention surrounding her and Affleck, he's trying to focus on himself and his future.

"When they first split, he wanted to work things out, and still held on to hope that he and J.Lo would get back together," the source said. "He's come to terms with the fact that it's over now."

