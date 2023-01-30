Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Says Their Family Would 'Crumble' Without Fan Support After His Criminal Charges

Hilaria Baldwin is opening up about the current challenges that her family is facing. On the latest episode of her Witches Anonymous podcast, Alec Baldwin's 39-year-old wife thanked fans for their support in the wake of news that her husband has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

"It's been an emotional time for my family and I do so want to express to you how grateful I am for your support and your kindness and your reason," Hilaria said. "Quite honestly, I think without it, we would crumble. So thank you so much for being our rock right now, because I don't feel so strong."

The podcast continued with Hilaria welcoming on Dr. Hillary Goldsher to discuss parenting amid challenging times. Hilaria and Alec share seven children: Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 2, and Illaria, 4 months.

"Kids are sponges and certain conversations are not always age-appropriate," Hilaria said. "We cannot deny that they don't feel the energy and pick up on certain things in the family and at home. Also, parenting little people can be stressful, regardless of added stress."

Hilaria noted that, as a parent, she wants "to protect our children and make it like everything is fine when it's not."

"How do I protect my kids from all the growing up and the negative things in life and hard times? I do want everything to be sunshine and rainbows all the time," she said, before sharing why the hard times may be good for her children in the long run.

"Sometimes teaching them not to be afraid of the emotion and not to be afraid of the pain and not to be afraid of going through the hard times, that actually is such a gift," she said, "because it's going to teach them to be resilient and understand that feelings are temporary and better times are going to come again."

Hilaria ended the podcast episode by encouraging her listeners to see the "humanity in other people" and to understand that others "may be going through something," so working on "being kind, being patient, and being good friends to as many people as we can" is important.

After New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and Rust special prosecutor, Andrea Reeb, announced the charges against Alec and Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the actor's attorney reacted in a statement to ET.

"This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice," Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel said. "Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”