Alec Baldwin Attends First Public Event Since 'Rust' Tragedy

Alec Baldwin made his first public appearance since the Rust tragedy.

The 63-year-old actor was the master of ceremonies for the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights' annual Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City on Thursday. Baldwin took the stage during the human rights event, thanking everyone for "coming out tonight," before making a slight joke about getting out of the house.

"Thank you for all coming out tonight. It’s great to be together in person," he told the crowd, per NBC News. "My wife and I have six kids, anything to get out of the house for 30 minutes."

The 30 Rock star, who attended the event with wife Hilaria, encouraged guests to follow Robert F. Kennedy's works and "make gentle the life of this world."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

He was followed by Kerry Kennedy, president of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization, who noted how "touched" she was that Baldwin made an appearance.

"He’s there. He’s there in good times and bad, in your good times and bad, in his good times and bad,” Kennedy said, per the outlet. "He always shows up."

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights

Baldwin did not touch on any of his recent headlines, including the fatal October on-set shooting on the set of his movie, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The event took place the same day that Hilaria shared that her husband is suffering from PTSD, and posted video of a confrontation with a reporter outside of their home.

"My husband has ptsd, has had for a long time, now, worse than ever. Some take advantage by poking at him, trying to rile him up, messing with his mental health," Hilaria wrote on Instagram. "It works sometimes. I try to ward it off. This is a good example. You can see his joy. We are literally telling him we don’t consent. he feels the right to violate. This behavior is NOT OK. This is an attempt to create news. Not cover news."

Baldwin recently sat down for an hour-long special with George Stephanopoulos, in which he shared his recollections of what happened when the tragedy occurred and the aftermath. During the interview, he claimed that he "didn't pull the trigger," adding that he has no idea how a real bullet got on set.

"Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property," he claimed.

After the sit-down, Baldwin took to social media to say that "no matter what happens" to him, "No matter what I suffer. If I win or lose, anything. Anything. No one can take away from me the joy and love you have given me, @hilariabaldwin."

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, and a lawsuit has been filed against Baldwin and others in regard to the fatal event. See more in the video below.