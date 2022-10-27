'Alaska Daily' Sneak Peek: Eileen Tries to Ease Tensions With Roz (Exclusive)

Tensions are still high between Eileen and Roz on Alaska Daily.

ET exclusively debuts a sneak peek from Thursday's episode, which features the fallout from Eileen's (Hilary Swank) decision to go behind Roz's back and seek help from her half-brother, Derek -- whom Roz (Grace Dove) has never met -- to further their investigation into Gloria's death.

Obviously, the move by Eileen didn't sit well with Roz and the clip conveys just how impacted she still is by Eileen's betrayal.

"Are you free to work this weekend?" Eileen asks Roz after running down a list of things they should do to get on top of their investigation.

"Nope. I'm busy," Roz replies quite tersely, revealing she has other non-work plans that don't involve Eileen.

Clearly affected by Roz's change in demeanor after what she did in the previous episode, Eileen remarks about missing the "old chatty, sunny Roz." It's then their editor, Stanley (Jeff Perry), reveals that their story about Chief Durkin, who was originally assigned to Gloria's case and confessed to having a bias against Indigenous women, has garnered thousands of pageviews and has suspended him as a result.

When Eileen throws another bone to Roz about teaming up to work that weekend on the next beat in their investigation, her colleague isn't taking the bait.

"We could work this weekend," Eileen says, prompting Roz to cut her off and call it a day, "You could. Have a good weekend."

The awkwardness between the two isn't lost on Stanley either. Watch ET's exclusive clip above to see what happens next.

According to ABC's official logline for the hour, titled "The Weekend," it’s the Alaska State Fair and The Daily Alaskan team is covering every angle of this beloved annual event, including Gabriel, who is excited for his first assigned story. When his reporting leads him somewhere unexpected, he rises to the occasion with Eileen’s support. Meanwhile, Eileen and Roz have very different weekends before reuniting to make more progress on their investigation.

"It's a show that I find really intriguing. It's smart. It's funny. It deals with real life. And with real life there is drama, but there's also levity and it encapsulates everything," the actress said. "And journalism doesn't only cover really heavy stuff, there's light stuff too. In a paper, you get the gamut through A to D, and you'll see all of that. The whole rainbow."

Alaska Daily airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.