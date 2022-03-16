Al Roker Tries on His Jeans From When He Was 340 Pounds: 'I'm Never Going Back'

Al Roker is celebrating a major health and wellness milestone!

On Wednesday, the Today show anchor celebrated 20 years of his weight loss journey. “Hard to believe it was 20 years ago today, I wore these size 54 Levi jeans to my #gastricbypass at 340 lbs and here I am today,” he wrote. “It’s still a struggle but I’m never going back. I have setbacks and struggle every day, but I never forget how far I’ve come.”

The photo carousel began with the TV personality holding the jeans that he wore 20 years ago, prior to his weight loss. In another pic, Roker looks at the camera, as he stands in his jeans and pulls the waistband out to show the amount of space he has in them.

The 67-year-old weatherman wasn’t alone in his celebration. “No one better than our pal, Al ❤️,” remarked Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager's Today show Instagram.

“You’re the Yoda to my Skywalker Uncle Al!,” Today's Carson Daily added.

“You are so inspiring. Every day. Every minute,” Today's Savannah Guthrie commented.

Al Roker in December 1999. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In a follow-up post, Roker gave fans a look at his fitness routine, which included walking on the treadmill and breaking a sweat while listening to The Temptations’ hit song, “Ball of Confusion.”

“Ahh, The Temptations, 'Ball of Confusion,' that’s what the world is today,” he told the camera as he walked. “But you can take care of yourself, and the ones around you. Make sure you do that."

The weatherman wrote about his health journey in his 2012 book, Never Going Back: Winning the Weight-Loss Battle for Good.

He also spoke on Today in 2013 about his transformation. "I’m thrilled about where I am,” Roker said. “Life is terrific; I wouldn’t trade it for a moment. But you always wonder where you would be if ‘x’ hadn’t happened. I’m thrilled that I’ve finally got to this place at 58 years old. I finally got it figured out. I feel good about it."