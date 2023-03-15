Al Roker to Become a Grandpa, Or 'Pop-Pop' As His Daughter Courtney Announces Pregnancy

Pop-Pop Roker! After a year of highs and lows for Al Roker, the 68-year-old Today show weatherman is now preparing for an exciting new role — grandpa.

On Tuesday, Al's oldest daughter, Courtney Roker Laga, whom he shares with ex-wife Alice Bell, posted a sweet montage video of herself and her husband, Wesley Laga, on Instagram, showing off their baby's first sonogram and ultrasound.

"A new adventure is about to begin ❤️🍼," Courtney, 36, captioned the clip, which was soundtracked by Brent Morgan's cover of the Mariah Carey hit, "Always Be My Baby."

Of course, her excited dad couldn't help but gush about becoming a first-time grandpa in the comments section.

"Here we go!!! So very very happy!!!!! You guys," Al wrote, adding, "Going for Pop-Pop."

Al's wife and Courtney's stepmom, Deborah Roberts, also commented, writing, "This is so very exciting!!! 😍😍"

In addition to being dad to Courtney, Al also shares 24-year-old daughter Leila and 20-year-old son Nicholas with his wife, Deborah.

Courtney spoke with Today.com about her baby news, sharing, "We are extremely excited to welcome a new member into our family and start this next chapter in our lives. We feel truly blessed and excited for our little miracle."

Though she is keeping her due date private, she did note that she's "feeling great and baby is healthy."

Courtney and Wesley tied the knot in June 2021 at The Ashford Estate in Allentown, New Jersey.

As for Al, the longtime weatherman is grateful to be back at work on the Today show and in good health after a series of health struggles this past fall and winter that left him hospitalized and forced him to undergo several surgeries.

Back in November, he was admitted to the hospital after a blood clot in his leg that went to his lungs. And though he returned home in time for Thanksgiving, he was rushed back to the hospital shortly after.

Al returned to the Today show in January with Deborah by his side, detailing just how severe his medical situation was.

"It's not lost on us that this is a major, major thing for Al to be here. He is a living, breathing miracle. He really is," Deborah said. "Al was a very, very, very sick man and I think most people don't know that."

Al went on to share some more details, adding, "I had two complicating things. I had blood clots that they think came up after I had COVID in September and then I had this internal bleeding going on. I lost half my blood. They were trying to figure out where it was. And finally they went in, did this surgery. I had two bleeding ulcers. They had to resection the colon, take out my gal bladder. I went in for one operation, I got four free, so I got that going for me."