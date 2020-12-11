Al Roker Is Back Home After Prostate Cancer Surgery

Al Roker is back home and recovering after undergoing surgery for his prostate cancer.

On Thursday, the Today show co-host gave an update on his health, as well as thanked everyone for their "thoughts and wishes."

"Relieved to let you all know that my #prostatecancer surgery is done and back home," he wrote on social media. "A big shoutout to everyone at the #josierobertsonsurgerycenter and appreciate all the thoughts and wishes from our viewers and the wonderful care packages from my co-workers. See you all soon."

Roker's posts were quickly filled with even more messages of support and "get well soon" comments.

Last week, the 66-year-old co-host and weatherman revealed that he would be taking some time off from the morning show to prepare for a surgery related to his diagnosis.

"It's a good news-bad news kind of thing," Roker said. "Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it's a little aggressive, so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this."

He also touched on why he decided to take viewers along with him on his cancer journey, saying, "I decided I wanted to go public with this because one in nine men are going to be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, but for African American men it's one in seven and it's more deadly."

Roker went on to offer an optimistic outlook to his co-hosts and viewers, saying, "If detected early, this is a really treatable disease."

