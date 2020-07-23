Adrienne Houghton Reveals Why She Hasn’t Said Anything About Tamar Braxton's Reported Hospitalization

Adrienne Houghton wants to remind fans that it's real life that matters. On Ask Adrienne Live on Tuesday, Houghton addressed fans' questions about why she hasn't publicly addressed her former Real co-host Tamar Braxton's reported hospitalization.

"I know there was a lot of questions, coming on here specifically, about Tamar, and I just think for me, everything isn't for Instagram, everything isn't for social media. And I know you guys know that," Houghton said.

"I think it's important to know that real life is so much more important than social media. So for me, I hold myself to a higher standard in real life than I do on social media," she continued, encouraging fans to pray for Braxton and insisting "in real life that's what I'm doing."

Houghton called Braxton's reported hospitalization "a really delicate situation." "I absolutely think that we all should be praying for her, but not praying for her on social media posts," she said. "Pray for her in real life. So that, to me, is important. Reaching out to somebody in real life is important."

The former Cheetah Girls star's husband, singer Israel Houghton, noted that she had reached out to Braxton.

"Everything shouldn't be because I want to make you feel comfortable with what I've done," Houghton said.

Multiple outlets reported that Braxton was in stable condition after being found "unresponsive" by her boyfriend, David Adefeso, last Thursday at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Los Angeles where they were staying.

The Los Angeles Police Department told ET last Friday that they received a call from the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in downtown Los Angeles at approximately 9:45 p.m. the night before. According to police, "the call was in regards to a medical emergency and an individual was transported to the hospital. We don’t know the person’s condition." A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department told ET that they responded to a call at 9:57 p.m. last Thursday night for a reported unconscious adult female.

Braxton's friend, NeNe Leakes, has since updated fans on her condition, saying on Saturday that she's "getting the proper help that she needs."

Braxton and Houghton hosted The Real together -- alongside Tamera Mowry-Housley, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai -- for three years, from 2013 until Braxton's sudden departure in 2016. Mowry-Housley announced she was leaving the show earlier this month.

