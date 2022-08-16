Adrienne Bailon's 'The Real' Co-Hosts React to Her Surprise Baby News

Adrienne Bailon Houghton's Instagram comment section continued to flood with blue checkmarks on Tuesday following the surprise announcement that she and her husband welcomed their first baby earlier this week.

Adrienne and her husband, Israel, both posted a black-and-white photo of their new baby on Tuesday, sharing that they had welcomed the little one via surrogate and named him Ever James. The couple had not announced they were expecting prior to the post.

Quickly, the comments bloomed with celebrity reactions. "I am so beyond happy for you A!!! He is the luckiest little boy to have you both as his parents," Khloe Kardashian wrote. "You are going to be the most incredible mommy! I love you! Enjoy every second ❤️." Khloe recently welcomed her own son via surrogate with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne's fellow The Real co-host, reposted Adrienne's photo to her own Instagram Story, writing, "Her dream came true" below several clapping and heart emojis. In the comments, Garcelle also wrote, "I couldn’t be happier for Ade !!!!! Your prayers came true 🙏🏽 lucky little boy 😇"

Jeannie Mai Jenkins, another Real co-host, also reacted in the comments section. "HE IS HERE!!!! Lord thank you for this gift You spent quality time making for Israel and Ade," she wrote. "Every second of perfection. Thank you for His genius mind and adorable smile that's bout to light up our world! We've been waiting for u Ever!! Monaco's ready for matching outfits👀🤪😍😍😍😍😍"

Meanwhile, former host Tamera Mowry commented, "Wooooo-hooooo!!!!! Cried so many tears of joy today! So happy for you my love! See you guys sooooon!!!"

This is Adrienne's first baby. Israel has four children from a previous relationship -- sons Jordan and Israel and daughters Mariah and Milan. Adrienne and Israel got married in Paris in December 2019.