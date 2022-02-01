Adele Says She's Performing at BRIT Awards, Shares Message From Rich Paul

Adele is returning to the stage! On Tuesday, the singer shared the news that she would be performing at the BRIT Awards on Feb. 8.

“Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too,” the "Easy on Me" songstress wrote next to a photo of her smiling while playing cards. “I’m looking forward to it."

The 33-year-old GRAMMY winner ended her post with a little message from her boyfriend, Rich Paul, seemingly putting any rumors about trouble in paradise to rest. “Oh, and Rich sends his love ♥️,” she wrote.

Adele’s recent post is a complete change from the last time she checked in with fans. On Jan. 20, the "Hello" singer shared a video where she tearfully told her fans that she would have to postpone her Las Vegas residency, "Weekends With Adele," because “the show ain’t ready.”

“I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted. I'm gutted. And I’m sorry it’s so last minute," she said in part through tears. "We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out. We’ve run out of time and I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed.”

She went on to apologize to fans who traveled to Las Vegas for the first weekend of the show.

But Adele’s fans kept her spirits up. Shortly after making the announcement, the singer caught wind of a TikTok made by one of her biggest fans explaining how every Adele show she had tickets to had been canceled. In response, the singer hopped on FaceTime and apologized to her fans.

After the singer tearfully apologized to the group, one lucky fan told her, "You know what? No worries. We love you."