Adele Judges Stripping Contest With 'UK Drag Race' Star Cheryl Hole at London Nightclub

Adele had quite a bit of fun this week at Heaven nightclub in London. Shortly after taping an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the 33-year-old British chart-topper stopped by the club, where she seemingly crashed the weekly G-A-Y Porn Idol stripping competition, which was being hosted by RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole.

Adele took to the stage in a cream-colored pant suit and black bralette top, to share that she was a big fan of Cheryl, who was eliminated from the reality drag show in season 1, coming in in fourth place.

"Cheryl, you know I love ya. I've always loved ya. Cheryl Hole is one of my heroes, f**k it, she is," Adele says in one clip, captured on fan accounts.

Adele was clearly having a good time, asking Cheryl, "Can I please have a say so into who wins?"

"Adele, you can have the final say. You're f**king Adele, I'm little old Cheryl," Cheryl quipped.

Adele talking with @CherylHoleQueen at the Heaven Night Club tonight.



pic.twitter.com/1iyDNvSTcj

The GRAMMY winner went on to select one of the finalists, declaring, "I pick her. 100 percent. She’s sexy, f**king beautiful, f**king lovely," as the topless contestant screamed and jumped up and down in her underwear.

Adele was also filmed watching the competition and dancing along to "It's Raining Men." At one point, she looked so overcome with the performance on the stage that she jokingly fell down and was caught by some pals.

She also took to the stage and took a spin on the stripper pole, much to the crowd's delight.

Adele at the Heaven Night Club in London today.

pic.twitter.com/4YfQC18dkf

Cheryl, whose real name is Luke Underwood, later posted several pics with the "Hello" singer on Instagram, writing, "Confirmed: @Adele was devastated I was eliminated on Drag Race too. Love you divalina 💖"

Adele also posed backstage with drag queens Son of a Tutu and Alfie Ordinary.

"I’m a veteran when it comes to g-a-y and Thursday nights has been my favorite for the past 17 years!" Max Carren told ET. "The Porn Idol show is always a treat, with different special guest judges every week from Drag Race. In recent times, the popularity of this night has grown so much with big artists making special appearances and last night was the biggest of them all, Adele."

Explained Carren, "After recording on The Graham Norton Show earlier, Adele clearly wanted to party on with more gay men and we were all elated she came to Heaven. The Porn Idol show is nothing like she’s seen before, so you could see she thoroughly enjoyed herself and even joined the judges on stage at the end to announce the winner."

